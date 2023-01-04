ZClassic Price Tops $0.0410 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $381,176.47 and $18.64 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00243102 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00076472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.