ZClassic Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.45 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $378,006.51 and $23.45 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00241323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00054773 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

