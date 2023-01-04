ZClassic Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $375,616.61 and $20.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00240957 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

