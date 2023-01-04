ZClassic Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 14% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $379,267.19 and $20.70 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00244710 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002305 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

