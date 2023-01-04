Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 10.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 87,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,820,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zhihu by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 734,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zhihu by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

