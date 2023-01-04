ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.43. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.26.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
