ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.43. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

