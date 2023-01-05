10,887 Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMBC. BTIG Research began coverage on Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Embecta Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.