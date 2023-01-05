11,512 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

