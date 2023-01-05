125,398 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 2.4% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

