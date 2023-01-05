136,300 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 36.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in onsemi by 36.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 99,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 204.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 903,149 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 20.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

