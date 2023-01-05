1,388 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.