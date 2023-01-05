17,500 Shares in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned 0.09% of BRT Apartments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BRT opened at $19.59 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BRT Apartments news, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares in the company, valued at $63,154,044.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 130,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

