17,735 Shares in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 45.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 249.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 145,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 104,228 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Omeros by 188.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 797,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth $30,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Profile

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.