1irstGold (1GOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,331.51

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for $61.67 or 0.00365719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $3,331.51 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

