23,023 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $19,999,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $4,888,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.19 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.43.

