26,328 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $142.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $190.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

