34,746 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,135,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.31. 1,080,953 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63.

