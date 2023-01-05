362 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $179.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.30. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

