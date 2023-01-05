362 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Price Performance
NYSE DEO opened at $179.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.30. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.