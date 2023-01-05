37,367 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

