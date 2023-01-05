5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Down 0.6%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 188,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 237,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Articles

