5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.98. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 323,124 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$264.11 million and a P/E ratio of -50.35.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

