7,713 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

DHI opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

