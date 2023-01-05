99,100 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Covea Finance

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 178,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 22,594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 7,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

