Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,304,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 47.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,539. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $137.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

