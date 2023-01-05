Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 961.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $406,514,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Accenture by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after acquiring an additional 502,721 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

ACN stock opened at $269.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.64. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $403.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

