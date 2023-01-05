Achain (ACT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $138,786.20 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004516 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004327 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

