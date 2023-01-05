Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 37,622 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

