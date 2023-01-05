Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Public Storage by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $278.11 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.67 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.75 and a 200-day moving average of $307.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

