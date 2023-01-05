Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $31,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,491.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,654.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,411.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

