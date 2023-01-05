Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 11,185 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

