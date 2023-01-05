Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.