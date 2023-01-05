Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,532 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,977. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $223.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $191.00 and a one year high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

