Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $7.34 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,680 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.41 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.53. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

