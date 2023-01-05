ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 945,465 shares.The stock last traded at $26.15 and had previously closed at $26.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $324,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 42.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 25.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 221.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

