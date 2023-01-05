Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 625,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,524,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 34.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 807,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 656,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.22%. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

