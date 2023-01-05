Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,347 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.41 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.53.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

