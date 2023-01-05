Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

