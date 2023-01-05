Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $143.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

