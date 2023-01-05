Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AVK stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

