AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 629.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 460,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 67,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MSOS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

