Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANYYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($139.36) to €119.00 ($126.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($141.49) to €148.00 ($157.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

