African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 247,096 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.