Aidi Finance (BSC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $389.79 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

