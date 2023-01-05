Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $514,212.38

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and $514,212.38 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00111209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00194796 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

