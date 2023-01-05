Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.46 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 114.30 ($1.38). 2,489,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,823,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.80 ($1.35).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 834.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

