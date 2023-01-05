Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

NYSE ALG traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $141.85. 5,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,369. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.75. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $368.79 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

