Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Down 9.4% in December

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Albany International Stock Up 1.0 %

AIN stock opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Albany International has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Albany International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.