Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,183 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.56% of Albemarle worth $172,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in Albemarle by 48.3% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,112,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.42.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

