Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $173.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $211.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,759,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

