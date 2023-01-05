Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887,667 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $150,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $61.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.